Judge: NFL coach can press discrimination claims in court

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2023 at 2:44 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge says NFL Coach Brian Flores can let a jury decide the merits of his discrimination claims against the league, the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants, and the Houston Texans, but he must pursue his claims against the Miami Dolphins through arbitration. Judge Valerie Caproni issued her decision Wednesday in Manhattan. Flores sued saying the league was “rife with racism,” particularly in its hiring and promotion of Black coaches. He sued after he was fired by Miami, where he led the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years. The judge ruled that two other coaches who joined the lawsuit must go through arbitration.



