Increase reported in gun safety training for young adults

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2023 at 3:14 pm

LINDALE (KRLD) — There’s a reported increase in Texans aged 18 to 20 signing up for license-to-carry training. The owner of Freedom Defense training in Lindale, Ray Barron, says he’s getting a lot of phone calls from parents wanting to sign up their teenagers for gun safety training. That’s after the Texas Department of Public Safety announced in January that young people from 18-20 can get a handgun license. Barron says parents are concerned for the safety of their children when they go to college or otherwise leave home. He says he’s also seeing an increase in women seeking handgun training.

