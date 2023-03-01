Today is Wednesday March 01, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man gets probation for videoing woman changing in bathroom of his business

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2023 at 1:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Man gets probation for videoing woman changing in bathroom of his businessTYLER – A Bullard man was sentenced to four years of deferred adjudication after pleading guilty Wednesday to planting a camera in the bathroom of his Tyler business and recording a woman while she was changing. According to our news partner KETK, an arrest warrant for Michael Blundell, 48, says he was an employer at a medical site and was arrested on Oct. 22, 2021, after he recruited a potential new worker who noticed a small camera sitting by the toilet after she had gone into the bathroom to change into scrubs. The woman reportedly called a friend, and left the business, taking the camera with her after discovering it. She then went to the police, who found a recording of her changing and Blundell adjusting the camera on it.

According to his warrant, Blundell allegedly told police during an interview that he had set up the camera due to prior employee thefts, and claimed he “treated it like a grocery or department store where people go to the bathroom to conceal items.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC