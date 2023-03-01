Man gets probation for videoing woman changing in bathroom of his business

TYLER – A Bullard man was sentenced to four years of deferred adjudication after pleading guilty Wednesday to planting a camera in the bathroom of his Tyler business and recording a woman while she was changing. According to our news partner KETK, an arrest warrant for Michael Blundell, 48, says he was an employer at a medical site and was arrested on Oct. 22, 2021, after he recruited a potential new worker who noticed a small camera sitting by the toilet after she had gone into the bathroom to change into scrubs. The woman reportedly called a friend, and left the business, taking the camera with her after discovering it. She then went to the police, who found a recording of her changing and Blundell adjusting the camera on it.

According to his warrant, Blundell allegedly told police during an interview that he had set up the camera due to prior employee thefts, and claimed he “treated it like a grocery or department store where people go to the bathroom to conceal items.”

