Shipping companies reach $97M California oil spill agreement

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2023 at 12:42 pm
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Shipping companies have agreed to pay nearly $97 million to settle a lawsuit with a pipeline operator over a 2021 oil spill off the coast of Southern California. Amplify Energy, the Houston-based company that operates the pipeline, said Wednesday that companies associated with the M/V Danit and M/V Beijing had agreed to the payments. Amplify accused the vessels of dragging anchors and striking the pipeline during a January 2021 storm. Months later, the pipeline leaked 25,000 gallons of crude oil into the Pacific Ocean, shuttering beaches and fisheries. Messages were sent to attorneys for the shipping companies.



