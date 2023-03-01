Today is Wednesday March 01, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Paramount+ releases teaser to ‘Fatal Attraction’ series

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2023 at 10:46 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Paramount+/Monty Brinton

On Wednesday, Paramount+ dropped the steamy, intense teaser to its forthcoming series based on the hit 1987 film Fatal Attraction, which starred Michael Douglas and Glenn Close

The series stars Joshua Jackson as Douglas' Dan Gallagher and Lizzy Caplan as Close's bunny-boiling jilted lover, Alex Forrest. 

The pair are shown meeting on an elevator, and getting increasingly — and eventually intimately — closer as the sneak peek builds to a crescendo: When Amanda Peet, playing Jackson's wife, Beth, "introduces" Dan to Alex in their home.

"I know him already," Alex says to Beth, as a smile drains from Dan's face.

The streaming service calls the eight-episode series a "deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and '80s cultural touchstone" that will "explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control."

The first three episodes of the show premiere April 30 on Paramount+. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC