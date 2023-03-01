Police issue arrest warrant for Georgia player Jalen Carter, top NFL prospect, in deadly crash

(ATHENS, Ga.) -- University of Georgia football player Jalen Carter, a projected top pick in the NFL draft, is wanted for reckless driving and racing tied to a crash that killed a player and staff member in January, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

An investigation found that Chandler LeCroy, a member of the team's recruiting staff, and Carter were racing shortly after leaving downtown Athens and that alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving and speed were contributing factors to the crash that killed LeCroy and Devin Willock, an offensive lineman, hours after celebrating UGA's championship win.

Carter is the No. 1 overall prospect in this year's draft, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. He is not participating in the workout portion of this week's NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis but was scheduled to conduct interviews with teams, undergo a physical and was scheduled to address reporters Wednesday.

