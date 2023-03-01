Today is Wednesday March 01, 2023
Hoda Kotb’s ‘Today’ absence said to be due to a “family health matter”

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2023 at 8:04 am
NBC/Nathan Congleton

On Today Wednesday morning, the show addressed the absence of Hoda Kotb, who has been missing on both the morning show and Today with Hoda and Jenna since Feb. 17.

Co-anchor Craig Melvin explained, "a lot of of you have been wondering how she's doing. We can tell you that Hoda's okay, she's got a family health matter that she's been dealing with."

Earlier this week, their colleague Savannah Guthrie left the show early after a positive COVID-19 test.

"We look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back on the desk very, very soon" Melvin continued, adding they wished the latter "a speedy recovery."

"Yeah, we love you both," Al Roker replied, leading his co-anchors in blowing kisses to the camera.

Kotb has not mentioned her situation on the air, on social media or on her podcast, Making Spice, the latter of which hasn't posted a new installment since February 20.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



