Greece train collision updates: Death toll rises to 36, dozens more injured

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2023 at 7:04 am

SAKIS MITROLIDIS/AFP via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- At least 36 people were killed and more than 80 others injured in a head-on collision between a freight train and a passenger train in northern Greece late Tuesday, officials said.

The crash occurred shortly before midnight in the town of Tempi along the Athens-Thessaloniki route at the entrance to the Vale of Tempe, a tree-lined gorge that separates the Greek regions of Thessaly and Macedonia. The two trains were running toward each other on the same track and the force of the high-speed collision derailed multiple cars, with some bursting into flames, according to Greece's Hellenic Fire Service.

About 350 people were on board the northbound passenger train, which was traveling from Athens to Thessaloniki, according to the Greek rail operator Hellenic Train.

At least 150 firefighters, including some from specialized units, and 40 ambulances responded to the scene with the assistance of 32 police officers and 15 patrol vehicles, according to the Hellenic Fire Service.

The next morning, rescuers were still searching for survivors in the smoking wreckage, using cranes to lift the derailed carriages. Their efforts were focused on the first two cars, "which have overturned and are the most difficult to extricate," a Hellenic Fire Service spokesperson said in a statement early Wednesday.

As for the injured, 66 remain hospitalized, including six in critical condition, while the rest have been treated and released, according to the Hellenic Fire Service.

On Wednesday, the Greek government declared three days of national mourning in the wake of the tragedy.

