Today is Wednesday March 01, 2023
Three police officers shot in Kansas City while executing a warrant

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2023 at 5:23 am
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) -- Three police officers have been shot in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the city's mayor, Quinton Lucas.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. when Kansas City Police department tactical officers were executing a warrant in the 2300 block of Blueridge Boulevard in the eastern part of the city.

The three officers who were shot were immediately taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They are currently listed in stable condition.

Authorities say that this is an active and ongoing investigation and any further inquiries will have to be directed to the Missouri Highway Patrol due to this being their investigation.

Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted: "We’ve been reminded too much lately in Kansas City how dangerous police work can be. I am praying for a full recovery for our three officers injured this evening and that everyone on duty gets home to their families safely."

