‘Mad Men’ co-stars Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola reportedly engaged

Posted/updated on: March 1, 2023 at 5:12 am
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Paramount Worldwide

Jon Hamm and his former Mad Men co-star Anna Osceola are reportedly engaged after nearly five years of dating.

“The engagement happened a while back, but they are still on cloud nine,” a source tells Us magazine. “They have so much fun together and already feel married.”

The 51-year-old Top Gun: Maverick star and Osceola, 34, first sparked romance rumors in 2020, after being spotted together "multiple times," according to the outlet. They made their red carpet debut two years later at an Oscars afterparty.

The couple co-starred in Mad Men's final season in 2015 and teamed up once again for 2022’s Confess, Fletch.

Hamm previously dated Kissing Jessica Stein actress Jennifer Westfeldt from 1997 to 2015.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



