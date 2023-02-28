Today is Tuesday February 28, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Jonathan Majors shares plot idea for potential romantic comedy with Issa Rae

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2023 at 2:44 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Walt Disney Pictures/Marvel Studios

If ever one was thinking of putting Jonathan Majors and Issa Rae together for a romantic comedy, Jon already has a plot.

"I think we should definitely do the, like, we grew up together, and then I come back home, and it's like 'Oh, okay.' We can start with that," he tells Variety. "And then we gotta do — I wanna do the run through Central Park, you know what I mean? A run through Central Park, chasing her to the airport, trying to be there at the airport. She said she's going to the airport, then book it. ... Say we live in Harlem, then we've got Central Park, going down, then you're running through LaGuardia trying to find [her]."

After sharing his idea, Jonathan looked at the camera and told Issa, "Let's do it. You wanna do it? Let's do it."

The question about Jon's rom-com plot stemmed from his The Cut interview in which he said he'd like to play in a romantic comedy, as well as his onstage chemistry with Issa at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. After they presented an award together, the award show's social media page captioned their photo, “Somebody write the script."

Only time will tell whether the rom-com comes to life. Until then, Jonathan's new film, Creed III, comes out in theaters Friday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC