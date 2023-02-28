Back to Neverland: Disney+ releases teaser to ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

On Tuesday, Disney+ released the teaser to Peter Pan & Wendy, a live-action reimagining of the J.M. Barrie novel and the 1953 Disney animated classic.

The teaser introduces Wendy Darling (Ever Anderson), "a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan (Alexander Molony), a boy who refuses to grow up."

The streaming service continues, "Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell (Grown-ish's Yara Shahidi), she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever."

Jude Law plays the crook-mitted madman, leading a cast that also includes Molly Parker from House of Cards, Rogue One's Alan Tudyk, and comedian and actor Jim Gaffigan.

The movie debuts on April 28.

