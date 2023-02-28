Commissioners Court approves using ARPA funding for baseball field for children with disabilities

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2023 at 12:59 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved using $264,654 of its ARPA funding to help build a special baseball field for the new Miracle League of Tyler. According to a news release, the nonprofit organization promotes recreational and developmental activities for children with mental and physical disabilities. Smith County’s ARPA funding will help pay for a special rubberized turf baseball field that accommodates wheelchairs and other assistive devices while helping to prevent injuries in case of a fall, according to the release. The City of Tyler is providing the land to build the field, adjacent to its other baseball fields. Miracle League is raising funds to construct the field and the City will maintain it. Click this link for more information.

Go Back