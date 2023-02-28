New details revealed in Orlando shootings that killed three, including reporter

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2023 at 12:54 pm

Orange County Sheriff's Office

(ORLANDO, Fla.) -- A new document reveals that a 9-year-old girl screamed, "He shot me!" after a gunman allegedly broke into her home and fatally shot her during a series of shootings in Orlando, Florida, that killed three and injured two.

Keith Moses, 19, was arrested last Wednesday in connection to the three shootings, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

"The fact that he was smiling after killing a 9-year-old and killing two other innocent victims ... just tells me he's just a very evil, evil person and needs to go away for the rest of his life," Orange County Sheriff John Mina said at a news conference Tuesday.

The first shooting claimed the life of 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Moses' cousin said he witnessed the shooting inside a car, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Then, Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons, 24, was shot and killed, and photojournalist Jesse Walden, 29, was shot and injured, while the journalists were near their car on Wednesday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.

Walden later told police he and Lyons had just arrived on the scene to report about Augustin's slaying when a gunman fired multiple shots at him, according to the new arrest warrant affidavit.

Walden, who was hospitalized in critical condition, was released from the hospital on Monday, Orlando ABC affiliate WFTV reported.

After Lyons and Walden were shot, 9-year-old T'yonna Major was gunned down in her nearby home, and T'yonna's mother was shot and injured, according to the sheriff's office.

T'yonna's mother later told police she woke up to the sound of T'yonna screaming "He shot me!" according to the arrest warrant affidavit. T'yonna was shot twice in her torso, according to the affidavit.

The 9-year-old's mother is expected to make a full recovery, the sheriff said.

No motive is known, the sheriff said.

Moses was initially charged with the first-degree murder of Nathacha Augustin, authorities said. He's now facing additional charges, including the first-degree murders of Dylan Lyons and T'yonna Major and the attempted first-degree murders of Jesse Walden and T'yonna's mother, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back