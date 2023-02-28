US Rep. Joaquin Castro recovering following cancer surge

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2023 at 12:48 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — Congressman Joaquin Castro of Texas says he is recovering after undergoing cancer surgery in Houston. Castro said in a statement Monday that he underwent successful surgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center and that his “prognosis is good.” Castro said he was diagnosed last summer with gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors. He said he will spend several weeks recovering at home in Texas. Castro is a Democrat from San Antonio and was first elected to the U.S. House in 2012. He’s currently a member of House committees on Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Education and Labor.

Go Back