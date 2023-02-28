Today is Tuesday February 28, 2023
ktbb logo
Some Waskom school staffers will soon be armed

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2023 at 12:36 pm
Some Waskom school staffers will soon be armedWASKOM (KMHT) — Select staff members with a school district in East Texas will soon be armed with guns on campus. The Waskom ISD Board of Trustees voted to approve district policy allowing for the adoption of the Guardian Program. The Guardian program will work as an addition, not a replacement, to the school resource officer and existing campus safety protocols. The state requires guardians to have classroom and weapons training, an annual psychological exam, and a license to conceal carry, amongst other criteria. Waskom ISD has applied for a safety grant to add more safety measures for each campus.



