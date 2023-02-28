Today is Tuesday February 28, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Canned shrimp sold at major retailers across four states recalled over health concerns

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2023 at 12:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


FDA.gov

(NEW YORK) -- Prepackaged shrimp that was distributed to retailers across four states has been recalled due to a possible health risk.

Kawasho Foods USA Inc. initiatied a voluntary recall of its 4-ounce canned GEISHA Medium Shrimp on Sunday over reports of "swelling, leaking, or bursting cans," according to an announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

"There is a possibility that the product has been under processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens," the New York based food manufacturer said in its announcement.

The affected products are marked with the UPC number 071140003909 and were distributed in California, Utah, Arizona and Colorado, according to the company. The products were sold at Walmart, Associated Food Stores, Stater Bros Markets, Safeway and Albertsons.

The recalled product lot number is LGC12W12E22 and the "best by" code date, found on the bottom of the can is "MAY/12/2026," according to the recall announcement.

Kawasho Foods USA Inc. urged consumers on Sunday not to use this product, "even if it does not look or smell spoiled."

As of the time of publication, no illnesses or other adverse consequences have been reported in connection with the recall.

Shoppers who may have purchased the canned shrimp are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC