Paxton: several arrested in East Texas for human trafficking

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2023 at 11:58 am

TYLER — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says his office was busy recently in Smith County addressing human trafficking allegations. In his Law Enforcement Round-Up for January 16–31, Paxton says from January 23 through January 26, the Office of the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Unit participated in a proactive online solicitation operation in Tyler. The operation resulted in the arrest of Jose Ernesto Hernandez of Tyler, Delano Roosevelt Phelps of Tyler, Matthew Blake Organ of Whitehouse, James David Amos II of Flint, Lobo Monterrey of Jacksonville, and Charles Alexander McLarty of Flint. All individuals were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution of a person under the age of 18.

