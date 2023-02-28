Deer poaching ring uncovered in East Texas

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2023 at 9:32 am

EAST TEXAS — Texas Park and Wildlife Game Wardens have arrested three men and may arrest others in an investigation covering four states. 21-year-old Carson Don Bottoms, of Longview, 24-year-old Drake Anthony Cannon, of Mount Pleasant, and 18-year-old Reagan Beavan Farquharson, of Heath, are accused of illegally shooting and processing deer in East Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Iowa. Game Warden Shawn Hervey says the poachers would drive around at night, at times trespassing on private property. Hervey said, over the past three years, up to 100 deer have been illegally killed.

Go Back