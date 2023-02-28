Today is Tuesday February 28, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Deer poaching ring uncovered in East Texas

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2023 at 9:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Deer poaching ring  uncovered in East TexasEAST TEXAS — Texas Park and Wildlife Game Wardens have arrested three men and may arrest others in an investigation covering four states. 21-year-old Carson Don Bottoms, of Longview, 24-year-old Drake Anthony Cannon, of Mount Pleasant, and 18-year-old Reagan Beavan Farquharson, of Heath, are accused of illegally shooting and processing deer in East Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Iowa. Game Warden Shawn Hervey says the poachers would drive around at night, at times trespassing on private property. Hervey said, over the past three years, up to 100 deer have been illegally killed.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC