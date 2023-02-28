Dodgers’ Gavin Lux injures knee in spring training game

Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux was carted off the field Monday after suffering a right knee injury during Los Angeles’ spring training game against the San Diego Padres at Arizona’s Peoria Stadium.

The injury occurred while Lux was running from second to third base in the top of the sixth inning. As he altered his path to avoid a throw, Lux’s right knee appeared to buckle, and he stumbled to the ground. He could be seen clutching the knee in pain.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the game that Lux “heard something pop” on the outer part of his knee.

Lux was set to undergo an MRI on Monday, according to Roberts, and the team did not provide any additional information.

“As a player, you’re thinking the worst,” Roberts said. “But we don’t know a whole lot right now. I think right now we’re just hoping it’s more benign and not anything substantial.”

Looking forward, Roberts added, “Obviously a guy that you’re expected to start at shortstop, for him to miss any time is not good. I don’t want to jump to any conclusions yet until we get the testing results, but it’s really unfortunate, because Gavin has done a lot to get ready for this spring and this season.”

Lux, 25, is in his fifth year with the Dodgers after being drafted by Los Angeles in 2016. After serving as the Dodgers’ primary second baseman in 2022, he was set to take over as the team’s everyday shortstop following the departure of Trea Turner in free agency.

Lux played a career-high 129 games last season, hitting a career-best .276 while leading the National League with seven triples and adding six homers and 42 RBIs.

