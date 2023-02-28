Police urgently search for ‘at risk’ DJ who suddenly vanished last week

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2023 at 5:44 am

San Francisco Police Department

(SAN FRANCISCO) -- The San Francisco Police Department is urgently looking for an “at risk” radio DJ who hasn’t been seen or heard from since last Thursday, according to authorities.

Jeffrey Vandergrift, a popular 54-year-old radio DJ for Wild 94.9 -- a top 40 radio station that serves the San Francisco Bay area -- was last seen at his home in the 200 block of King Street in San Francisco on Thursday, Feb. 23 at approximately 10 p.m., according to a statement issued by the San Francisco Police Department asking for public assistance in locating him.

Vandergrift, who police say is “at risk,” is 6’0” tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds, is bald, has brown eyes and several tattoos, including on his arms and one above his right ear, authorities said.

“As you know, our own JV has been missing since Thursday night and was officially reported missing this past Friday by the SFPD,” Wild 94.9 wrote in a statement on their website published Monday evening. “Since that time, there has been no trackable activity on his cell phone. There has also been no activity on his credit cards or any other banking records. These updates are obviously incredibly worrisome, though we continue to hope and pray for better news.”

Police officer Roberto Rueca of the San Francisco Police Department spoke briefly about the case on Monday afternoon.

“Our investigation involves trying to see any clues for the usage of electronics, seeing the usage of his electronic funds and we're not disclosing any of that information that we may or may not have found but that is part of the investigation,” Rueca said, according to ABC News’ San Francisco station KGO-TV.

Anyone who has any information about Vandegrift is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444.

Many listeners tuned in on Monday morning to get the latest info on the DJ’s disappearance, with many expressing hope that he would be found safely.

"I'm keeping hope alive," said one listener, according to KGO.

"JV, if you're out there listening, we love you buddy," said another.

"Let's continue to please think of his wife, his family, his mom, his sister, his brother, his nephews, his goddaughter, everyone," said one of his on-air radio colleagues.

Said Wild 94.9: “We are continuing to work closely with JV’s wife Natasha as well as the police department. JV is loved by everyone here at Wild 94-9 and iHeartMedia, and we know he is equally beloved by his bay area listening family. We are asking for your continued prayers for both JV, his wife Natasha, and his entire family.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back