Conservative justices question student loan forgiveness plan

Posted/updated on: February 28, 2023 at 12:44 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative justices in the Supreme Court’s majority have been asking skeptical questions about President Joe Biden’s plan to wipe away or reduce student loans held by millions of Americans. The high court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, began hearing arguments on Tuesday in challenges to the plan. So far, Republican-appointed judges on lower courts have blocked the plan. The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million have been approved to have up to $20,000 in federal student loans forgiven. The program is estimated to cost $400 billion over 30 years.

Of the two individuals who sued in Texas, one has student loans that are commercially held and the other is eligible for $10,000 in debt relief, not the $20,000 maximum. They would get nothing if they win their case. A decision is expected by late June.

Go Back