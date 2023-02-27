Rupert Murdoch says Fox hosts ‘endorsed’ election claims, court filing says

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2023 at 4:40 pm

(NEW YORK) -- Fox boss Rupert Murdoch said in a deposition under oath that any Fox News executives who knowingly allowed lies to be broadcast on the air should "should be reprimanded" or "maybe got rid of," according to a new court filing on Monday by Dominion Voting Systems.

