Rupert Murdoch says Fox hosts 'endorsed' election claims, court filing says

February 27, 2023
(NEW YORK) -- Fox boss Rupert Murdoch said in a deposition under oath that any Fox News executives who knowingly allowed lies to be broadcast on the air should "should be reprimanded" or "maybe got rid of," according to a new court filing on Monday by Dominion Voting Systems.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

