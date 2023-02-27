Today is Monday February 27, 2023
Trailer drops for Ray Romano’s directorial debut, ‘Somewhere in Queens’

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2023 at 4:40 pm
Roadside Attractions

The trailer has dropped for Ray Romano's directorial debut, the film Somewhere in Queens, which debuted over the summer to strong reviews on the film festival circuit.

In the movie, Romano plays a dad and owner of a family-run New York construction company whose son, nicknamed Sticks (Jacob Ward), gets a potentially life-changing chance to be scouted for college basketball teams. When a broken heart threatens to derail the dream, however, Romano's Leo tries to do whatever it takes to get Sticks back on track.

Emmy winner Laurie Metcalf plays Romano's wife, Angela, and fellow stand-up and actor Sebastian Maniscalco stars as Romano's younger brother.

The movie debuts April 21.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



