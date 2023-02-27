Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2023 at 4:19 pm

HENDERSON – A Henderson woman has been arrested and charged in relation to a May 21, 2022 crash that left at least one child dead, according to Texas DPS. Iliana Esther Ayala, 29, was booked into the Rusk County Jail Saturday and charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle. According to our news partner KETK, she’s being held on bonds totaling $220,000. In 2022, DPS reported that Ayala was driving down Highway 64 at 7:45 p.m. when her car left the road and flipped over its front end, ejecting three children. Inside the car with Ayala was also Edna Grinaldo, 25, of Tyler, who was the only one wearing their seatbelt.

Officials could not yet release details about a second fatality that happened after the crash. At the time it was reported that one girl, a five-year-old, died at a Tyler hospital and that the two other children, a seven-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy, were both in critical condition.

