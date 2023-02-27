Sheriff: 1,600 pounds of marijuana seized in Wood County, eight arrested

QUITMAN – Wood County officials last week conducted two search warrants that led to approximately 1,600 pounds of marijuana being seized, according to a release. One warrant was executed Thursday on County Road 1350 near the Lake Quitman area after investigators received information of a growing operation allegedly in that area. According to our news partner KETK, officials reportedly seized approximately 1,000 pounds of marijuana and arrested two Russian nationals at the location. Authorities say one of the suspects had just crossed the border of Mexico a few weeks prior after flying into Colombia. The other warrant was executed Saturday on County Road 1573, where officials say they located and seized another 600 pounds of marijuana.

Those arrested Thursday include Ivan Pozdeev, Natalia Semenova, Russell Rothe, and Abdil Kulseitov. Arrested on the CR 1573 site include Gilbert Maynard, the owner of the residence, along with Oscar Mier, Mirizabel Mier, and Camila Mier. All four are from Bolivia. All the suspects arrested on both sites were charged with delivery of marijuana over 50 pounds and under 2000 pounds.

