Former teacher arrested over alleged relationship with student

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2023 at 2:10 pm
Former teacher arrested over alleged relationship with studentTYLER – A former Tyler ISD integrated student supports teacher was arrested Thursday for sexual assault, accused of having an improper relationship with a student while working at Three Lakes Middle School. According to our news partner KETK, Andre Jefferson, 28, of Tyler, was arrested for sexual assault of a child Feb. 23, three days after Tyler ISD police were notified of the allegations and Jefferson was suspended by the school pending an investigation. According to an arrest warrant, the middle school student told someone with the Smith County Children’s Advocacy Center that she “has been seeing Mr. Jefferson” at his apartment since January. Jefferson’s bond was set at $500,000.



