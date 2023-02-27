Longview police seek missing woman

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2023 at 1:28 pm

LONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a missing woman. According to our news partner KETK, a news release says Vanitra Odom, 46, is 5’3″, weighs approximately 300 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and wears glasses. Police said she could be driving a silver Honda Accord with a license plate number of NKT6466. Odom’s family believes she could be in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. If you have any information on Odom’s whereabouts, contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.

Go Back