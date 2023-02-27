Today is Monday February 27, 2023
Hughes files bill that would make illegal voting a felony

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2023 at 1:13 pm
Hughes files bill that would make illegal voting a felonyAUSTIN (KRLD) – Casting an illegal vote would be a felony under a bill filed by an East Texas state senator. Bryan Hughes of Mineola passed an election law two years ago in the previous session, but an amendment to that bill lowered the penalty for illegal voting to a misdemeanor. He says his new bill is intended to correct what he sees as a shortcoming in the law. James Slattery of the Texas Civil Rights Project is opposed to the bill because it says a person could be prosecuted if “the person knows of the circumstance that makes the person not eligible to vote.” Hughes says voting illegally is a serious offense and the punishment should fit the crime.



