“I’m back, baby!” See Arnold Schwarzenegger in teaser to Netflix’s ‘FUBAR’

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2023 at 12:38 pm
Netflix

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Arnold Schwarzenegger drops one of his most famous catchphrases, and not much else, in a short tease to Netflix's upcoming action series FUBAR.

The title is a military acronym for "[effed] up beyond all repair," but there's not really much going on in the snippet to justify it at this point: Arnold is shown lighting a stogie, dropping his catchphrase, riding a motorcycle and drifting a BMW around a turn. Oh, and co-star Fortune Feimster taps him in the crotch for "being too sentimental."

Netflix's teases, "A CIA Operative on the verge of retirement discovers a family secret. Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor."

Arnold enthuses in the teaser's announcement, "Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is. FUBAR will kick your a** and make you laugh - and not just for two hours. You get a whole season." He adds the show will give his fans "exactly what they've been waiting for."

Top Gun: Maverick's Monica Barbaro also stars, along with The Last of Us' Gabriel Luna, who incidentally co-starred with Ah-nuld as a competing cyborg in 2019's franchise killer Terminator: Dark Fate.

The show debuts May 25.

