Steer auctioned for $160,000 at San Antonio Stock Show

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2023 at 11:59 am

SAN ANTONIO (KRLD) – The highest priced beef in Texas over the weekend was named Travis — the big steer who was auctioned off Saturday at the San Antonio Stock Show. Raised in West Texas by Denver City High School senior Ashton Floyd, Big Travis sold for $160,000, tops among the more than 200 steers auctioned off in San Antonio over the weekend. Travis was named Grand Champion Friday night. Ashton plans to put the proceeds toward her education. She plans to attend South Plains College and then transfer to Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, or Kansas State. But like many kids brought up on farms and ranches, Ashton says,” If I’m being honest with you, I’ve learned more in the barn than I will ever learn in school.” With the San Antonio Stock Show in the books, the circuit now moves on to Houston. The 20-day run of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo opens Tuesday.

