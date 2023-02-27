Today is Monday February 27, 2023
NWS meteorologist: Windstorm was likely a derecho

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2023 at 11:42 am
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – A National Weather Service meteorologist says a long line of quick-moving thunderstorms across northern Texas and Oklahoma late Sunday likely qualified the event as a derecho. A derecho is often described as an inland hurricane. The storm has no eye and its powerful winds come across in a line, potentially causing widespread damage. Ryan Maue is a private meteorologist in the Atlanta area and a former chief scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. He says a derecho can develop from a series of separate storms, usually carrying hail and strong winds, that combine and build into a larger bowing complex. The term “bow” describes how the storm appears on radar.



