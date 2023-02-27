Today is Monday February 27, 2023
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2023 at 10:57 am
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork updateTYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District for the week of February 27. In Gregg County, Longview maintenance will begin blade level-up work on FM 2906, both northbound and southbound, from SH 149 to the state maintenance ends marker. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will have a crew performing base failure repairs on FM 15 about two miles south of SH 64. The crew will then move near Sadler St. on FM 15. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. Click here for the complete rundown of roadwork around the district.



