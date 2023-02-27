Today is Monday February 27, 2023
Police find body of Tennessee man in East Texas creek

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2023 at 8:43 am
Police find body of Tennessee man in East Texas creekPALESTINE — Palestine Police said they found the body of a man on Sunday in a creek. According to our news partner KETK, officials said they responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. in a wooded area off Highway 155 near Loop 256 after the landowner observed what appeared to be a body. According to Palestine Police, the body was in “the later stages of decomposition” and detectives were able to locate an ID in the clothing. The man was 53-years-old from Tennessee and police said he was known to be homeless and living in the nearby woods. “Right now, there are no obvious signs of foul play, but we are looking at all possibilities,” Police Chief Mark Harcrow said. “Detectives are working to contact family members and to confirm the identity. We will not release the identity until that is complete.” An autopsy has been ordered and officials said the investigation is ongoing.



