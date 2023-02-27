Bills filed for SFA/UT System affiliation

AUSTIN — Two bills to formalize the affiliation of Stephen F. Austin State University with the UT System have been filed in Austin. State Senator Robert Nichols of Jacksonville and State Representative Travis Clardy of Nacogdoches have submitted bills that outline how the transfer will take place from the s-f-a board of regents to the u-t system board. the university will retain the “Stephen F. Austin” name. The terms of the current board members will be ended on the date the university officially enters the UT System. The UT System Board is directed to coordinate the employment of as many of the current faculty and staff as is “prudent and practical” tenured positions will be recognized under the new institution, and currently admitted SFA students will be entitled to admission under the UT System. The SFA Board of Regents voted to join the UT System last November.

