Today is Monday February 27, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’﻿ scores second #1 week at box office

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2023 at 7:35 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Marvel Studios

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania held on to the number one spot over the weekend, bringing in an additional $32.2 million in its sophomore week at the domestic box office.

The Marvel Studios film -- starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jonathan Majors, and Kathryn Newton -- now stands with an estimated $167.3 million domestically and over $363.6 million worldwide.

Debuting in second at the box office was the Elizabeth Banks-directed film Cocaine Bear. The movie racked up an estimated $28.3 million worldwide, with $23 million of that domestically.

In third place, the religious drama Jesus Revolution made its debut, pulling in $15.5 million in its domestic-only release. Meanwhile, Avatar: The Way of Water remained in the top five, landing in fourth place and adding $4.7 million domestically in its eleventh week of release for an estimated total of $665.3 million. Overseas, the movie has generated over $1.6 billion, bringing its global tally to $2.267 billion.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish rounded out the top five, earning $4.1 million in its tenth week of release. That brings the animated adventure-comedy's estimated worldwide earnings to $442.5 million.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC