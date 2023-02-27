Smith County road closed for bridge replacement

Posted/updated on: February 27, 2023 at 7:27 am

SMITH COUNTY — Smith County Road 188, east of the Emerald Bay Lake subdivision, will be closed to through traffic for a bridge replacement starting Monday, February 27, 2023. A narrow bridge is being replaced with a concrete box culvert as a part of the roadway improvements to CR 188. The portion of the road that will be closed is located between FM 344 and FM 346. The road closure is expected to be for two weeks for the placement of the box culvert. Work is being done by Reynolds & Kay, Ltd.

