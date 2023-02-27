Chargers say no decision made on LT

SAN DIEGO — LaDainian Tomlinson says he believes he has played his last game with the San Diego Chargers. The running back told The San Diego Union-Tribune on Thursday that he has thought for a while he would be let go by the Chargers. His comments come after more than a month of saying he did not know what would happen. The NFL’s most valuable player in 2006 has two years remaining on his contract. He is due a $2 million roster bonus March 5 and would be paid $5 million in total salary in 2010.

Tomlinson tells the newspaper he doesn’t know when the Chargers will release him and that his agent, Tom Condon, might call the club to expedite the process. Condon didn’t immediately respond to a phone message from the AP. “All discussions about the future will take place later this month. No decisions have been made,” Chargers spokesman Bill Johnston wrote in an email to The Associated Press. Tomlinson has become one of the most beloved athletes in San Diego history during a nine-year career but his production and speed have been decreasing.

Tomlinson had 730 yards on 223 carries for an average of 3.3 yards per carry this past season, all career lows. The lower numbers were due in part to the Chargers relying more on their high-octane passing game, as well as Tomlinson missing the second and third games with a sprained ankle.

