Rangers’ K’Andre Miller ejected from win for spitting incident

New York Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller received a match penalty and was ejected from Sunday’s 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings for spitting on veteran defenseman Drew Doughty.

The incident occurred late in the first period during a skirmish that broke out after a whistle behind the net. The spitting motion results in an automatic match penalty, and all match penalties are also automatically reviewed by league commissioner Gary Bettman.

Miller might face supplemental discipline, as well. Three years ago, former Washington Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway received a three-game suspension for a spitting incident against then- Anaheim Ducks defenseman Erik Gudbranson.

The Rangers, who led 1-0 at the end of the first period, killed off the five-minute short-handed situation and quickly scored twice after the Miller penalty ended to chase Kings starting goaltender Jonathan Quick.

“I didn’t see nothing,” New York coach Gerard Gallant said after the win. “Obviously, it happened, I’m not saying it didn’t happen. The kid feels bad about it, said it was an accident.”

Miller met with Doughty after the game to explain the incident and to elaborate on how his action wasn’t intentional. The defenseman said he felt badly about what happened and the two had a good conversation, according to a source.

“I was just shocked, obviously,” Doughty said in his postgame media availability. “I don’t even know if I said anything to him after, but I just immediately went to the ref to try to get the penalty. But you don’t want to see things like that in this game, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that. I’m sure it has happened, but not that I’ve seen.

“It’s unfortunate, and whether or not he meant to do it, I have no idea. … I was pretty pissed.”

New York was already rotating only five defensemen before Miller’s ejection, even though the Rangers had six dressed for the home game. Braden Schneider suited up and skated in warmups, but was not expected to take a shift for “roster management” reasons leading up to Friday’s trade deadline.

New York also dressed Ryan Carpenter without an intent to play him for the same purpose. Keeping them healthy could be key to the Rangers’ deadline plans.

Both Schneider and Carpenter are waiver-exempt — two of the few assets New York has in that position — and can be sent to New York’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hartford, Connecticut, later this week to clear salary-cap space. The Rangers would need that room available to acquire forward Patrick Kane from the Chicago Blackhawks by Friday. Kane was sent home from Chicago’s road trip Saturday.

New York’s next game is Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

