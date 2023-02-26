Marianne Williamson says she’ll run for president again, in long shot challenge to Biden

(WASHINGTON) -- Self-help author Marianne Williamson told donors on Sunday that she will run for president as a Democrat in 2024, mounting what is likely to be a primary challenge to President Joe Biden from his left flank.

Williamson, who also sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020 but failed to make any primary, will likely challenge Biden from the left, should he ultimately run for reelection as expected. She is unlikely to get any institutional support, including from powerful progressives in Washington, as the Democratic Party appears to be coalescing around the president.

In the donor email, obtained by ABC News, Williamson suggested she will offer a clashing vision to Biden's, arguing the country is fundamentally heading in the wrong direction while implicitly responding to concerns over her electability.

Williamson wrote that she will formally launch her bid during a speech this coming Saturday.

"My qualification is not that I'm experienced at running that system, but that I'm best qualified to help transform it. Washington is filled with good political car mechanics, but the problem is that we are on the wrong road," she wrote.

