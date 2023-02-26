Today is Sunday February 26, 2023
Sheriff: Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in Harrison County

Posted/updated on: February 26, 2023 at 3:13 pm
HARRISON COUNTY – A pedestrian died in Harrison County on Saturday after being hit by a train, according to our news partner KETK.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Union Pacific called them to report that “a pedestrian was hit by a train after walking near the tracks.”

Deputies and EMS responded to the scene on Timberbrook Drive where they reportedly found the person dead. The person’s identity is being withheld pending family notification and the incident is still under investigation, authorities said.



