‘Modern Family’ vet Eric Stonestreet to play “Mad Santa” opposite Tim Allen in ‘The Santa Clauses” second season

The second season of Tim Allen's hit Disney+ series The Santa Clauses has just hired a bad Santa.



According to the streaming service, Emmy-winning former Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet will play Magnus Antas aka the Mad Santa, "who reigned during the 14thcentury and is now returning to try and take down Scott Calvin and reclaim the North Pole."

According to Disney+, "In the second season, the Calvin family is back in the North Pole as Scott Calvin continues his role as Santa Claus after retirement plans were thwarted when failing to find a worthy successor in season one. Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Calvin to eventually take over the 'family business' as Santa Claus."

Undoubtedly, the Mad Santa will have something to say about that.

Incidentally, Stonestreet previously worked with award-winning Clauses producer Jack Burditt on Modern Family.

