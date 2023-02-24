Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2023 at 3:50 pm

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix

Outer Banks: The Pogues race for their lives and for treasure in season 3 of the adventure drama series.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Go behind the scenes of some of the biggest names in racing in season 5 of the documentary series.

We Have a Ghost: David Harbour is a ghost that haunts the Presley family’s new home in the horror comedy film.

Disney+

Low Tone Club: Watch as a teacher uses unconventional methods to inspire his students in this new comedy-drama.

Prime Video

The Consultant: Check out the twisted new series The Consultant, all about the dark relationship between a boss and his employees.

Peacock

Bel-Air: Stream season 2 of Bel-Air, which reimagines a more serious approach to telling the story of the classic sitcom Fresh Prince.

Apple TV+

The Reluctant Traveler: Discover some of the world’s most beautiful locations with actor Eugene Levy on his new show The Reluctant Traveler.

BET+

The Ms. Pat Show: The Carson family is back for season 3 of the comedy sitcom.

