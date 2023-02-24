Today is Friday February 24, 2023
Man sentenced to 20 years after assaulting officer in Cherokee County

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2023 at 4:00 pm
Man sentenced to 20 years after assaulting officer in Cherokee CountyCHEROKEE COUNTY – A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of assaulting a peace officer on Thursday, according to Cherokee County. On Aug. 1 2022, Eric Paulk was arrested after hitting an officer over the head during the course of his arrest for an outstanding felony warrant, according to our news partner KETK. Paulk was convicted after 25 minutes of jury deliberation and Judge R. Chris Day sentenced him to 20 years in prison. Paulk was also fined $5000. Officials said that Cherokee County Sheriffs Office, Bullard Police Department and Jacksonville Police Department assisted in his capture.



