Dollar Tree fined more than $250,000 after inspection at Mount Pleasant store

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2023 at 11:42 am

MOUNT PLEASANT – Dollar Tree Inc. has been fined $254,478 after federal workplace safety inspectors arrived at a store in Mount Pleasant, according to the Department of Labor. According to a release, inspectors found “the national discount retailer again shortchanging employee safety” by allowing storeroom merchandise to block exits, walkways and “stacking boxes high enough to fall on workers.” The Sept. 7, 2022 inspection also said the company failed to keep areas in the store and storerooms “clean, orderly and sanitary” and announced the more than $250,000 in fines issued by the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Thursday. Officials with OSHA said the violations continue a pattern of disregard that dates back to 2017, and that OSHA has identified more than 300 violations in that time. “Dollar Tree Inc. has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission,” officials said.

