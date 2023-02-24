Toxic wastewater from Ohio train derailment moved to Texas

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2023 at 10:28 am

DEER PARK (AP) — A Texas county official says there are outstanding questions about the transportation and disposal of toxic wastewater that has been moved to a Houston suburb from the site of an Ohio train derailment. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says 500,000 gallons of wastewater from a fiery Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, has been delivered to Deer Park, Texas, with 1.5 million more gallons set to arrive. The wastewater has been delivered to Texas Molecular, which injects hazardous waste into the ground for disposal. The company tells television station KHOU it is experienced in disposing hazardous material.

