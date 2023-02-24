Today is Friday February 24, 2023
Teen surrenders to authorities following shooting

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2023 at 9:44 am
Teen surrenders to authorities following shootingCADDO PARISH — An East Texas teenager has surrendered to Louisiana authorities in the shooting death of another teen at a Mardi Gras parade in Shreveport. The unidentified 16-year-old boy gave himself up at the Caddo Parish Juvenile Justice Complex, accompanied by his attorney. He is charged with negligent homicide in the death last Saturday of Kip Lewis, 17, of Elysian Fields. investigators say a group of teens were engaging in horseplay, chasing each other around with plastic swords, when for some reason one teen pulled out a gun and fired a shot, striking Lewis in the upper body. The teen charged in the killing will make a court appearance today in Shreveport.

 



