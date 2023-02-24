Today is Friday February 24, 2023
Texans who have run for president over the last 7 decades

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2023 at 8:59 am
AUSTIN (AP) – No current or former Texas politician has announced a campaign for the 2024 presidential race. If that trend holds, it would be the first time since 1972 — and just the second time since 1952 — that a Texan hasn’t competed in a presidential primary or been on a major party’s White House ticket. In the 2020 presidential election, former congressman Beto O’Rourke and former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro ran for the Democratic nomination, while Sen. Ted Cruz and former Gov. Rick Perry sought the Republican nomination four years before that. Three Texans have been elected president: Lyndon B. Johnson, George H.W. Bush and his son, George W. Bush.



