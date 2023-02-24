Today is Friday February 24, 2023
Aaron Rodgers leaves Oregon facility, ends darkness retreat

Posted/updated on: February 24, 2023 at 6:04 am
ByXUAN THAI

Aaron Rodgers has emerged from his darkness retreat, according to the owner of the facility in southern Oregon where the Green Bay Packers quarterback spent the past several days and nights.

Scott Berman, who owns Sky Cave Retreats, said Rodgers left the dark room and the facility Wednesday.

Before entering the retreat, Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Feb. 14 that he had scheduled four days and four nights in darkness isolation and was hoping to “have a better sense of where I’m at in my life.” Rodgers said he was not going to the retreat just to figure out whether he will play in 2023 or retire.

Rodgers, 39, is under contract with the Packers for $59.465 million guaranteed if he plays in 2023. The four-time NFL MVP has played his entire 18-year NFL career for Green Bay.

Packers president Mark Murphy said earlier this month that there was no deadline for Rodgers to make a decision but that he hoped for a resolution before the start of free agency.

At least one team, the New York Jets, has inquired about trading for Rodgers, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

According to Berman, the 300-square-foot room in which Rodgers spent his time is a partially underground structure devoid of light, with a queen bed, a bathroom and a meditation-like mat. It is fully powered, and the lights can be turned on from inside the room.



