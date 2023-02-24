Bezos hires firm to help consider Commanders bid

ByJOHN KEIM

Jeff Bezos has hired an investment firm to examine the possibility of a bid on the Washington Commanders, a source close to the situation confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Bezos hired the boutique investment firm of Allen & Company, the same company that conducted the sale of the Denver Broncos last year and the Carolina Panthers in 2018, according to the source.

Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, has not yet submitted a bid for the Commanders. While the source emphasized it was still early in the process, this latest move signals a higher degree of interest in possibly making a bid. Others involved in the process have anticipated him getting involved at some point. Because of his net worth of $119 billion — making him the world’s third-richest person, according to Forbes — Bezos could outbid any of the other groups.

The only known bidder to date is Josh Harris, who toured Washington’s facility last month, according to multiple sources. Harris, who grew up in the Washington area, owns the Philadelphia 76ers as well as the New Jersey Devils and is a limited partner of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At least one other group, or possibly two, has toured the Commanders’ facilities.

In November, owner Dan Snyder and his wife, Tanya, announced that they had hired Bank of America Securities about possible transactions involving the team. They have not said whether that means selling all or part of the team. Multiple sources have said they anticipate a full sale of the franchise.

The Post first reported Bezos’ hiring of the firm.

